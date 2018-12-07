What the papers say – December 7

Theresa May, figures on GP appointments and a mobile network outage make headlines on Friday. The Daily Telegraph reports that Cabinet ministers have urged the Prime Minister to come up with an 11th-hour plan to get her Brexit deal through the Commons, offering four options to prevent a crushing defeat.

According to the i, ministers asked the PM to consider pulling Tuesday’s vote.

A poll suggests just two parliamentary constituencies back Mrs May’s Brexit deal while some 600 seats would prefer to remain in the EU, the Independent says.

In other news, the Daily Mail leads on the O2 internet outage, and says more than 30 million smartphone owners were affected by the issue on Thursday.

The Guardian reports that the Government and the head of the NHS are at loggerheads over how much the health service can be improved for the £20.5 billion extra Theresa May has promised it.

And The Times leads on new NHS figures which show millions of patients are waiting at least three weeks for a GP appointment.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports that a Stephen Lawrence death suspect is to be sentenced over a drugs plot.

The Metro leads on the arrests of three men by police believed to be investigating a neo-Nazi group that has posted an online threat against the Duke of Sussex.

And the Financial Times says China has demanded the release of Huawei’s chief financial officer after her arrest in Canada sparked market turmoil.

Elsewhere, the Daily Star claims children as young as nine will now be able to meditate at school as they struggle with the “daily grind”.