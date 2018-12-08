China launches pioneering mission to far side of moon

China has launched a groundbreaking mission to land a spacecraft on the largely unexplored far side of the moon, demonstrating its growing ambitions as a space power to rival Russia, the EU and the US.

A Long March 3B rocket carrying a lunar probe blasted off at 2.23am local time from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan Province in south-western China, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

With its Chang’e 4 mission, China hopes to be the first country to make a soft landing, which is a landing of a spacecraft during which no serious damage is incurred.

The moon’s far side is also known as the dark side because it faces away from Earth and remains comparatively unknown.

It has a different composition than sites on the near side, where previous missions have landed.

If successful, the mission would propel the Chinese space programme to a leading position in one of the most important areas of lunar exploration.