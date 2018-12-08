Gunman's 55 pairs of designer trainers worth almost £20,000 to be auctioned off by police

Dozens of pairs of a gunman's designer trainers, worth almost £20,000, are to be auctioned off to raise money to help fight crime.

Isaiah Hanson-Frost is currently serving a six-year jail term after shooting a gun at a car containing rival gang members in Gloucester in November 2017.

The 55 pairs of trainers - which include brands such as Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Valentino, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, and Jimmy Choo - were seized from a home in the city when the 22-year-old was arrested.

Hanson-Frost was also charged with possession of criminal property in relation to the trainers, but pleaded not guilty to this offence and during a hearing at Gloucester Crown Court on November 23.

He agreed to hand his trainers over to the police, but was allowed to keep any Nike trainers valued at less than £100.

Under the Police Property Act, the force can now sell the designer trainers - valued at £18,500 - at auction.