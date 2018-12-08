- ITV Report
Gunman's 55 pairs of designer trainers worth almost £20,000 to be auctioned off by police
Dozens of pairs of a gunman's designer trainers, worth almost £20,000, are to be auctioned off to raise money to help fight crime.
Isaiah Hanson-Frost is currently serving a six-year jail term after shooting a gun at a car containing rival gang members in Gloucester in November 2017.
The 55 pairs of trainers - which include brands such as Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Valentino, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton, and Jimmy Choo - were seized from a home in the city when the 22-year-old was arrested.
Hanson-Frost was also charged with possession of criminal property in relation to the trainers, but pleaded not guilty to this offence and during a hearing at Gloucester Crown Court on November 23.
He agreed to hand his trainers over to the police, but was allowed to keep any Nike trainers valued at less than £100.
Under the Police Property Act, the force can now sell the designer trainers - valued at £18,500 - at auction.
Gloucestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Martin Surl said the money raised from the auction would go towards supporting "projects within the county that prevent, deter and divert young people away from criminality".
Crime Operations Detective Inspector Dave Shore-Nye said: "We often see the reason for someone to commit crime is down to their own personal greed and to make money.
"We are keen to put a stop to anyone who is living a lavish lifestyle which has been funded through crime and this shows the level Gloucestershire Constabulary will go to in order to strip a criminal of their assets and then put the money to good use."