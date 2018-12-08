Hundreds of Santas descend on London for a good Claus

Participants in Santa costumes meet in Brixton, south London, before making their way through the streets of London. Credit: PA

You wait all year for Santa, and then hundreds come all at once.

It was a fine day in the capital as Santas arrived en masse Credit: PA

King’s Cross was packed out as revellers flocked to the city Credit: PA

Festive spirits were high in London on Saturday as revellers donned their Father Christmas outfits and took part in Santacon London 2018.

Some hi-jinks outside the railway station Credit: PA

Even Santa has to take the Tube sometimes Credit: PA

The event takes place in cities across the world and see Santas gather for the annual tradition, which is described by organisers as “non-profit, non-political, non-religious and non-sensical”.

The jolly old St Nick's in London were raising money for Christmas for Kids, a charity which performs shows at children's hospices as the patients are unable to visit the theatre over the festive period.

This woman took a colourful approach for her outfit Credit: PA

As well as raising money, many of the Santas handed out presents as they made their way through the capital's streets.

And he has to queue for his ticket just like other passengers Credit: PA

While it's not known if the real Father Christmas was among attendees, he has more than a fortnight to recover before the hard work really begins.

One of the more unusual costumes seen during the day Credit: PA