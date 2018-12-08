- ITV Report
Hundreds of Santas descend on London for a good Claus
You wait all year for Santa, and then hundreds come all at once.
Festive spirits were high in London on Saturday as revellers donned their Father Christmas outfits and took part in Santacon London 2018.
The event takes place in cities across the world and see Santas gather for the annual tradition, which is described by organisers as “non-profit, non-political, non-religious and non-sensical”.
The jolly old St Nick's in London were raising money for Christmas for Kids, a charity which performs shows at children's hospices as the patients are unable to visit the theatre over the festive period.
As well as raising money, many of the Santas handed out presents as they made their way through the capital's streets.
While it's not known if the real Father Christmas was among attendees, he has more than a fortnight to recover before the hard work really begins.