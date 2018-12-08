- ITV Report
-
MP Will Quince quits as aide to Defence Secretary over Theresa May's Brexit deal
An aide to Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has quit in protest at the Prime Minister's Brexit deal.
In the latest sign of the unrest within the Tory ranks, Colchester MP Will Quince hit out at the backstop plan to avoid a hard border with Ireland, saying it could result in the UK being "tied to the negotiating table for years, until we agree to anything in desperation" to get out of the situation.
Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Mr Quince said: "I do not want to be explaining to my constituents why Brexit is still not over and we are still obeying EU rules in the early 2020s or beyond.
"Unless and until this is amended, the Withdrawal Agreement cannot receive my support."
Theresa May faces widespread opposition to her plan across the Commons, including both Remain and Leave-supporting wings of her own party, ahead of the December 11 vote.
Also on Saturday, Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd voiced support for a Norway-style model as an alternative to the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal if the Withdrawal Agreement is thrown out by MPs.
Amid widespread speculation the deal will fail to clear the Commons on Tuesday, Ms Rudd is the first Cabinet minister to publicly discuss the merits of a “Plan B”.
And in a further apparent departure from No 10’s official stance, Ms Rudd would not rule out a second referendum and suggested she would back remaining in the EU if one was held.
The Cabinet minister also appeared to endorse an amendment to the Government's motion for the vote on Tuesday tabled by former Northern Ireland minister Sir Hugo Swire in an attempt to win over wavering Eurosceptics.
The alteration would mean Parliament would have to approve a decision to trigger the backstop arrangement, put a one-year time limit on it and seek assurances from the EU that the backstop would be temporary.