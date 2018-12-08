MP Will Quince quits as aide to Defence Secretary over Theresa May's Brexit deal

An aide to Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has quit in protest at the Prime Minister's Brexit deal.

In the latest sign of the unrest within the Tory ranks, Colchester MP Will Quince hit out at the backstop plan to avoid a hard border with Ireland, saying it could result in the UK being "tied to the negotiating table for years, until we agree to anything in desperation" to get out of the situation.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Mr Quince said: "I do not want to be explaining to my constituents why Brexit is still not over and we are still obeying EU rules in the early 2020s or beyond.

"Unless and until this is amended, the Withdrawal Agreement cannot receive my support."

Theresa May faces widespread opposition to her plan across the Commons, including both Remain and Leave-supporting wings of her own party, ahead of the December 11 vote.