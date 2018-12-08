Rail passengers braced for another new timetable

Rail passengers are braced for the first national timetable change since the chaotic introduction of new schedules in May. Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) warned there may be “some impact on punctuality as the new timetable beds in” after its introduction on Sunday. Similar statements were made ahead of the summer timetable change, which crippled large parts of the network in the north and south-east of England. The RDG insists the industry is “learning lessons” from the disruption and has decided to reduce the scale of the alterations in the winter timetable.

Darren Shirley, chief executive of the Campaign for Better Transport, said: “It is vital the mistakes of last May are not repeated again this winter. “Passengers have already had a bad year and do not deserve to endure any further problems with their journey.” Following the May timetable launch, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) and Northern cancelled up to 470 and 310 trains respectively each day. Train companies, government-owned infrastructure company Network Rail and Transport Secretary Chris Grayling have all been blamed for the chaos.

Chris Grayling Credit: Victoria Jones/PA