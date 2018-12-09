Becker and his estranged wife Lilly prepare for latest divorce court hearing

German tennis star Boris Becker and his estranged wife Lilly are preparing for the latest round of divorce court proceedings.

A judge is due to oversee the latest hearing in the case at the Central Family Court in London on Monday.

In late October, Judge Sarah Gibbons was told that each had accused the other of “unreasonable behaviour” and had both issued divorce petitions.

Neither Becker, 51, nor Mrs Becker, 42, were in court for that hearing but both were represented by lawyers.

Barrister Frances Harris led Becker’s legal team, barrister Max Lewis led Mrs Becker’s legal team.

Judge Gibbons had overseen the hearing in public but imposed limits on what could be revealed in media reports.