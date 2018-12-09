Dog that survived California wildfire guarded home for weeks

A dog that survived the catastrophic wildfire in Northern California apparently protected the ruins of his home for almost a month until his owner returned. Madison was there waiting when Andrea Gaylord was allowed back to check on her burned property in Paradise this week. Ms Gaylord fled when the November 8 fire broke out and decimated the town of 27,000.

Madison, who apparently guarded his burned home for nearly a month Credit: Shayla Sullivan via AP

An animal rescuer who responded to Ms Gaylord’s request to check on Madison first spotted the male Anatolian shepherd mix several days later. Shayla Sullivan said the outdoor guard dog was apprehensive and kept his distance. Ms Sullivan left food and water for him regularly until Ms Gaylord got back on Wednesday. She also helped locate Madison’s brother Miguel, another Anatolian shepherd mix that was taken to a shelter 85 miles away in the confusing aftermath of the wildfire.

