Man in court charged with murder of British backpacker Grace Millane

A man has appeared in court in New Zealand charged with the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane.

A judge in Auckland ruled in accordance with the country's law that the 26-year-old man cannot be named until the trial begins.

At the beginning of the hearing, the judge directly addressed members of Ms Millane's family who were in court, telling them: "Your grief must be desperate and we hope that justice will be fair and swift and ultimately bring you some peace."

The court appearance comes the day after the 22-year-old's body was found on the outskirts of the city.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, of Auckland City Police, said formal identification was yet to take place, although “based on the evidence we have gathered over the past few days we expect that this is Grace”.

Following the news of Ms Millane's murder, her brother Declan took to Instagram to share pictures of him and his sister, alongside the lyrics to You Are My Sunshine in a moving tribute.