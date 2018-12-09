Grace Millane murder probe: Detectives identify ‘location of interest’

A “location of interest” has been identified by detectives probing the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane in New Zealand. Auckland City Police Detective Inspector Scott Beard said a scene examination was under way at a bush area on Scenic Drive, a countryside road on the city’s outskirts. A missing person search took a tragic turn on Saturday when investigators announced that they believed the 22-year-old, who was last seen alive on December 1, had been murdered.

Grace Millane was travelling in New Zealand when she went missing at the start of the month Credit: Auckland City Police/PA

A 26-year-old man is due to be charged with the killing and police had been probing the movements of a vehicle around the time Ms Millane, from Essex, disappeared. “Police investigating the murder of English tourist Grace Millane have identified a location of interest,” Det Insp Beard said in a statement. “This is a methodical and slow process and is expected to take all day. “At this stage we are not able to confirm whether Grace has been located at this site.” A stretch of the road was closed on Sunday afternoon while investigators search the area.

