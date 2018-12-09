Harry Redknapp crowned king of the jungle as he wins I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Harry Redknapp has been crowned King of the Jungle on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The football manager said he was stunned to have won the ITV reality series.

He beat Emily Atack to the title, while John Barrowman was third.

Redknapp, who had never watched the ITV programme before entering the camp, said: "I'm amazed I survived three weeks."

He said when he arrived on the show he was worried he would have nothing in common with his fellow campers, but that they had helped him make it through.

"They've pulled me up hills, they've dragged me through the water," he laughed.

During his three weeks in the jungle, Redknapp entertained with amusing tales about his life, and charmed viewers with his love for Sandra, his wife of 54 years.

He also proved to be a worthy contestant when it came to Bushtucker trials, tackling an assault course, getting covered in rats and eating "delicacies" like a sheep's brain.