Lord Heseltine calls campaigners for second Brexit referendum ‘British patriots’

He was joined by politicians from Labour – including frontbencher Rosena Allin-Khan – and Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable.

The Tory grandee said they were “British patriots” fighting for “Britain’s national self-interest”.

Former deputy prime minister Lord Heseltine led a cross-party alliance in calls for a second Brexit referendum.

Green party MP Caroline Lucas and Plaid Cyrmu leader Adam Price also addressed the rally in London’s Docklands, organised by the People’s Vote campaign and the pro-EU Best for Britain group.

Tory former minister Philip Lee told the crowd: “A People’s Vote is the best hope that we have of reuniting our country after this sorry episode.

“Let’s grasp this opportunity, let’s take back control, let’s have a People’s Vote.”

Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs and Happy-Go-Lucky actor Eddie Marsan also took to the stage at the rally.