Jeremy Corbyn gives strongest signal yet that Remain would be on ballot paper in second referendum

Video report by ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston

Jeremy Corbyn has given his strongest signal yet that Remain would be on the ballot paper in a second referendum. Speaking exclusively to ITV News, the Labour leader added that he remains determined to mount a no confidence motion against the Prime Minister next week, whether she pulls Tuesday's Brexit vote or not, or if it fails to get voted through the House of Commons by MPs. Mr Corbyn does not believe Theresa May's Brexit deal will be passed, branding it "ridiculous", and saying that "it's not going to work. Everybody knows that".

When questioned by Political Editor Robert Peston on the topic of a second Brexit vote, Mr Corbyn gave his clearest indication yet that Remain would be an option, by saying another referendum would have to be "qualitatively different to the one held before", suggesting the choice would be between the options of a specific Brexit deal and Remain. Mr Corbyn added that a second vote could be held while still respecting the outcome of the June 2016 referendum.

The Islington North MP added that there remains no clarity on what this Brexit deal could be, since he does not believe that the Prime Minister's deal will get through Parliament. Should Mrs May's deal be voted down, Mr Corbyn said there could be "a subsequent offer which will come from the EU Commission next weekend". Mr Corbyn reiterated that his party's top priority in the event of Mrs May's Brexit deal not being voted through the House of Commons, would be a General Election, but admitted that "other options should remain on the table". Mr Corbyn also told ITV News that his party remains committed to mounting a vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister, whether she pulls Tuesday's vote, or if the motion goes ahead and the Brexit deal is voted down by MPs. The 69-year-old added that another referendum was not an "automatic right" and would have to be agreed by Parliament, and that the original referendum could not be "re-run" as this would be "met with a lot of dismay from a lot of people" who would feel that their original decision was not being accepted.

Mr Corbyn also said that Mrs May's Government "has lost the confidence of the House of Commons" after it was forced to published the full legal advice it received on the Withdrawal Agreement from Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, following a vote by MPs to find ministers in contempt of Parliament by withholding the information. Due to this, Mr Corbyn said there must be General Election "so they [the public] can decide who they want to be in Government, and who they want to negotiate on their behalf" with the EU.

Jeremy Corbyn refused to rule out the possibility of Remain being on a second ballot paper. Credit: ITV News