Scotland’s universities ‘remain open to EU students’

Education leaders are heading to Brussels to say Scotland’s universities remain open and welcoming despite Brexit.

The delegation, led by Education Minister Richard Lochhead, will make clear its message that Scotland will continue to welcome EU citizens to study or work at its universities.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mr Lochhead said: “Scotland’s global reputation for groundbreaking research and innovation faces unprecedented risks.

“The message we are taking is simple: Scotland’s universities and research institutions are open and welcoming and we maintain a strong commitment to research collaboration across Europe.

“The Scottish research community is standing together.

“We know that Scotland’s research has been strengthened by EU citizens working in Scotland, our membership of the European Union and our active participation in the Horizon 2020 programme.

“The benefits that such participation has provided cannot be underestimated and we will not stand by and see these benefits eroded and obstacles erected that undermine our future.”