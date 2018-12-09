Weather: Showery and windy start to the day

It will be a showery and windy start to the day across much of England and Wales.

Through the day, winds will ease and most of the showers will clear southwards.

The rest of the day should be drier with some sunshine, although scattered showers will continue across western parts, as well as towards coastal areas.

Showers could be wintry across northern Scotland. Despite the lighter winds, it will be a colder day for many, with a top temperature of 12 Celsius (54F).