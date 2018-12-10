- ITV Report
Airline 'no-show' ticket cancellations explained
Airlines that cancel return flights when a passenger misses the first leg of a journey have been warned they are at risk of breaking consumer law.
Consumer group Which? claims the "rip-off" no-show clauses often buried in airline terms and conditions are "unfair".
- What is a no-show clause?
The policies involve cancelling connecting or return flights if someone does not board a plane for their first flight.
Typically no refund is given and seats can be resold, allowing airlines to "double their money", according to Which?
Passengers often only find out their tickets have been cancelled when they arrive at the airport for their return leg and are forced to buy another seat at an inflated price or pay a fine - up to £2,685 in some cases - to use their original ticket.
One traveller who contacted Which? reported having to pay Virgin Atlantic an extra £1,354 to get home from New York after she missed a flight from London - more than the £1,284 price of her original return flight.
- Which airlines have the policies?
The policy is often buried in the airline's terms and conditions.
According to Which? the clauses are included in the terms and conditions of British Airways, Emirates, Flybe, Virgin Atlantic, KLM, Air France, Swiss, Qatar and Singapore Airlines.
Thomas Cook told Which? it used to have a no-show clause but it has been scrapped.
Easyjet, Jet2, Norwegian, Ryanair and Tui are among the airlines which do not have the clause.
- Are other airlines likely to get rid of the clause?
Which? has written to the nine carriers mentioned above who have the clause, informing them their policies are potentially in breach of the Consumer Rights Act.
The consumer group is also joining forces with counterparts in nine countries across Europe to "stamp out the unfair practice".
Watchdogs in the Netherlands and Greece will announce court action against Dutch airline KLM over the issue on Monday.
Which? managing director of home products and services Alex Neill said: "Missing a flight because you're stuck in traffic or on a delayed train is frustrating enough, but for the airline to then turn around and say your return journey is cancelled as well is completely unfair and unjustified.
"We don't think there's any good reason for a no-show clause to exist. It only works in favour of the airline. It should be removed immediately by airlines, who need to show more respect for their passengers."