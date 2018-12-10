Airline 'no-show' ticket cancellations explained

Credit: PA

Airlines that cancel return flights when a passenger misses the first leg of a journey have been warned they are at risk of breaking consumer law. Consumer group Which? claims the "rip-off" no-show clauses often buried in airline terms and conditions are "unfair".

What is a no-show clause?

The policies involve cancelling connecting or return flights if someone does not board a plane for their first flight. Typically no refund is given and seats can be resold, allowing airlines to "double their money", according to Which? Passengers often only find out their tickets have been cancelled when they arrive at the airport for their return leg and are forced to buy another seat at an inflated price or pay a fine - up to £2,685 in some cases - to use their original ticket. One traveller who contacted Which? reported having to pay Virgin Atlantic an extra £1,354 to get home from New York after she missed a flight from London - more than the £1,284 price of her original return flight.

Which airlines have the policies?

The policy is often buried in the airline's terms and conditions. According to Which? the clauses are included in the terms and conditions of British Airways, Emirates, Flybe, Virgin Atlantic, KLM, Air France, Swiss, Qatar and Singapore Airlines. Thomas Cook told Which? it used to have a no-show clause but it has been scrapped. Easyjet, Jet2, Norwegian, Ryanair and Tui are among the airlines which do not have the clause.

Are other airlines likely to get rid of the clause?