Armenian prime minister’s party winning vote, early returns show

The party of Armenia’s new prime minister has a commanding lead in Sunday’s snap parliamentary election, early returns show, an outcome that would help further consolidate his power. The charismatic 43-year-old Nikol Pashinian took office in May after spearheading massive protests that forced his predecessor to step down. Mr Pashinian has pushed for an early vote to win control of a parliament that was dominated by his political foes.

An ex-journalist turned politician, Mr Pashinian has won broad popularity, tapping into public anger over widespread poverty, high unemployment and rampant corruption in the landlocked former Soviet nation of three million that borders Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran. With 29 out of the nation’s 2,010 precincts counted, Mr Pashinian’s My Step had 59% of the vote, while the Republican Party that controlled the old parliament was a distant fourth with just 5%. The pro-business Prosperous Armenia party was coming second with 15% of the ballot, and the nationalist Dashnaktsutyun party was winning about 10%. By the time the polls closed at 8pm on Sunday (1600 GMT) 49% of the nation’s eligible voters had cast ballots. Full preliminary results are expected on Monday.

Mr Pashinian Pashinian has blasted members of the old elite Credit: Vahan Stepanyan/PAN Photo via AP