British high street in fight for its life as footfall declines

  • Video report by ITV News Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith

Britain's high streets are set to suffer their biggest decline in Christmas shoppers since the recession - and it could put some stores out of business.

Retail analysts say foot-fall for November was down more than 3% on last year - the sharpest decrease since 2009.

For December, experts say there could be a drop of more than 4%

Scotland saw footfall decrease by 2.4%