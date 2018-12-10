- ITV Report
British high street in fight for its life as footfall declines
Video report by ITV News Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith
Britain's high streets are set to suffer their biggest decline in Christmas shoppers since the recession - and it could put some stores out of business.
Retail analysts say foot-fall for November was down more than 3% on last year - the sharpest decrease since 2009.
For December, experts say there could be a drop of more than 4%
Scotland saw footfall decrease by 2.4%