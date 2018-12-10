Drink drivers caught on camera in shocking police footage

Shocking footage of drink drivers busted in the build up to Christmas has been released by West Midlands Police.

One clip shows a driver narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic and parked cars in broad daylight in Great Barr, Birmingham, while another features a driver on the M42 trailing sparks from a missing wheel and back tyre before crashing into the barrier.

Both men admitted to the offences they were charged with and have been bailed ahead of sentencing in January.

Sergeant Jon Butler, from WMP, said: "We can only hope the message gets through that there are real dangers to getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs. This is both to drivers and other innocent members of the public."

The first driver, a 35-year-old, was first spotted by officers at around 10.45am on December 2.

He was driving without a front tyre and with the hazards lights flashing, swerving on both sides of the road and just missing other cars.

He was found to have more than four times the legal limit of alcohol in his system for driving and admitted to drink driving, dangerous driving and having no licence or insurance.

The 24-year-old driver on the M42 was seen at 8am on the same day and admitted to dangerous driving, disqualified driving and failing to provide a breath specimen.