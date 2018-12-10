Egypt clamps down on sale of yellow vests in bid to foil protests

Egyptian authorities have restricted the sale of yellow reflective vests over fears "gilets jaunes" protests could break out in the country.

The measure was taken over concerns that political opponents might attempt to copy French protesters during next month's anniversary of the 2011 popular uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

Thousands of people protesting across French cities, in scenes where violence frequently broke out, have earned themselves the title "yellow vest" movement over their choice of attire.

Egyptian authorities say industrial safety equipment distributors have been instructed not to sell yellow vests to walk-in buyers, only to verified companies and only after securing police permission.