High-speed police chase ends in flying crash in Oklahoma

A wild police chase was caught on camera in Oklahoma showing a driver rolling his car before crashing into an electricity pole.

In footage shot from a helicopter, the driver leads police on a chase through several cities in Oklahoma and at point, a person in the back seat jumps out of the moving car.

The driver reached speeds of 100mph at some points during the case, according to local reports.

Officers said they tried to pull the car over in a nearby city but the driver took off and refused to stop.

They then performed a manoeuvre and abruptly turned sideways to end the chase and the car goes airborne before rolling several times.

The driver was pulled from the window since the door was shut, and two other people were pulled from the vehicle and taken into custody.

It is unclear at this stage why police had started to pursue the car.