How Grace Millane’s round-the-world trip turned into tragedy

A man has appeared in court in New Zealand charged with the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane.

Here is a timeline of how her round-the-world trip turned into tragedy (all times local).

– November 20: The Lincoln University graduate arrives in New Zealand, having visited Peru on the first leg of her travels.

– November 30: Posts her last tweet, quipping: “I think travelling has changed me I just brought some blue jeans.”