Less windy than over the weekend

It's a quieter start to the new week, with northern and eastern areas starting bright and frosty with plenty of sunshine.

A few showers may affect the far northeast and also through the midlands for a time, but these will ease as cloud thickens from the southwest.

Despite this, winds will be a lot lighter than what they were over the weekend, and it will feel cold in the east, whilst the west will steadily turn less cold with highs of 11 Celsius (52F).