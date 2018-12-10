Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable casts doubt on Brexit becoming a reality

Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable has cast doubt on Brexit becoming a reality, insisting it was “more likely that it won’t happen”, as the Prime Minister risked losing a crunch vote in Parliament over her deal. The former coalition business secretary warned there would be a “hell of a backlash from people who want to remain and who feel that their future’s being put at risk” if Theresa May’s “economically damaging” Brexit was “imposed” without a second EU referendum. Moderates in the Conservative Party, he said, were “fighting back” but the Norwegian option which was being floated “has all kind of problems with it”. He said: “It’s possible that the Tory Party could split in the way that they did over the Corn Laws.” He added Labour’s “claim that they’re gagging for a general election just isn’t believable”.

The Liberal Democrats have launched a bid to force a second Brexit referendum by tabling an amendment to Tuesday’s crucial House of Commons vote. But the move has exposed divisions among supporters of a fresh poll, with the People’s Vote campaign denouncing it as “deeply unhelpful” and accusing the Lib Dems of “political point-scoring”. Asked if Brexit would happen, Sir Vince told the Press Association: “I think increasingly I doubt it. I think it more likely that it won’t happen… the possibility of crashing out has been I think almost completely taken now off the table, reduces the risk of a Brexit and the increased probability of a People’s Vote also makes it likely that the remain option can prevail. “I’m not taking it for granted, even if we won a referendum, we’d have to win it and it would be very competitive, but I think it can be done with better campaigning than last time.”

Liberal Democrats Leader Sir Vince Cable said he was leading his party ‘full throttle’