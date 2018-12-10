Conciliatory Macron alters policies in wake of yellow vest protests

Emmanuel Macron has made a number of policy concessions following the "gilets jaunes" protests which rocked the country.

On Monday night, Mr Macron addressed France for the first time since anti-tax protests around the country turned into rioting in Paris.

The French president acknowledged "anger and indignation" among the public over the cost of living, even describing himself as partly responsible.

But Mr Macron promised "all means" will be used to restore calm, adding that "no indulgence" would be given to people behind the protest violence.

He said "no anger justifies" attacking police or looting stores, saying both threaten France's cherished liberty.