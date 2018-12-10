Mary Queen of Scots: A sign of change in the #MeToo era?

A new take on the sixteenth century struggle between royal cousins Elizabeth I and Mary Queen of Scots, is being equated with the #MeToo era of today.

The movie, starring Saoirse Ronan as Mary and Margot Robbie as Elizabeth, also has a female director - perhaps a sign of real change starting to show in Hollywood.

"I think it's quite an unusual thing to see two women in the one film that both hold positions of power and don't totally hate each other," Saorise Ronan told ITV News arts editor Nina Nannar.