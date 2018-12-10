- ITV Report
Mary Queen of Scots: A sign of change in the #MeToo era?
- Video report by ITV News arts editor Nina Nannar
A new take on the sixteenth century struggle between royal cousins Elizabeth I and Mary Queen of Scots, is being equated with the #MeToo era of today.
The movie, starring Saoirse Ronan as Mary and Margot Robbie as Elizabeth, also has a female director - perhaps a sign of real change starting to show in Hollywood.
"I think it's quite an unusual thing to see two women in the one film that both hold positions of power and don't totally hate each other," Saorise Ronan told ITV News arts editor Nina Nannar.
The pair doubt a movie with starring two women along with a female director would have been made ten years ago. Margot Robbie says the situation is "weird".
"More tickets are bought by women so it's not a crazy notion to make movies for women, and speaking for myself I hang out with women all the time, so why don't we see that on screen as often?" she asked.
The movie is based on the book My Heart is My Own: The Life of Mary Queen of Scots'by John Guy, and is in UK cinemas from 18 January.