Nasa craft shows tiny asteroid studded with boulders

Nasa’s first look at a tiny asteroid shows the space rock is more moist and studded with boulders than originally thought. Scientists released the first morsels of data collected since their spacecraft Osiris-Rex hooked up last week with the asteroid Bennu, which is only about three blocks wide and weighs about 80 million tons. Bennu regularly crosses Earth’s orbit and will come perilously close in about 150 years.

There is no liquid water on the asteroid, but there is plenty of it in the form of wet clay. Project scientist Dante Lauretta of the University of Arizona said the blueish space rock is “a little more rugged of an environment than we expected” with hundreds of 10-metre boulders, instead of just one or two. There’s also a bigger 50-metre boulder which looks like two cones put together with a bulge on its waistline. “There’s evidence of liquid water in Bennu’s past,” said Nasa scientist Amy Simon. “This is great news. This is a surprise.”

