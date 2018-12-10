PFA and football figures rally round Raheem Sterling over racism claims

The Professional Footballers' Association says it stands "shoulder to shoulder" with Raheem Sterling and believes he is singled out for negative media coverage.

The Manchester City forward was subject to alleged racist abuse during Saturday's Premier League game at Chelsea.

Television footage showed a group of home supporters screaming abuse - alleged to be racist in nature - at Sterling as he retrieved the ball from behind the goal during Saturday's match.

Chelsea said it has now suspended four people from attending matches pending further investigations, adding it is "fully supporting the police investigation".

The Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident, and Chelsea said it would "fully support" any criminal prosecutions.

Sterling, 24, responded to the incident on social media by accusing the British newspapers of helping to "fuel racism" by their portrayal of young, black footballers.

He shared two headlines from the same newspaper, comparing the way the white and black subjects of the stories were portrayed.