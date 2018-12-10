Royal Bank of Scotland fostering culture of bullying – whistleblower

Royal Bank of Scotland has launched an investigation into bullying following claims from a whistleblower that harassment is rife at the state-backed lender.

Staff are subjected to persistent intimidation, threats and humiliation amid a “culture of bullying”, according to private emails seen by the Press Association.

The allegations are linked to the troubled Amethyst project, which has become the focus of a wide-ranging investigation by RBS, and involve two senior managers.

It is claimed that workers on the project faced a two-pronged attack, one based on personal intimidation and another in which they were forced to change the outcomes of cases to manipulate figures sent to the Financial Conduct Authority.

One source at the bank with direct knowledge of the matter told PA on condition of anonymity: “There is a persistent and normally deliberate misuse of power or position to intimidate, humiliate or undermine.

“It is all mentally, intimidation, manipulating you, by saying if you don’t do this, you will lose your job. Do it our way, even if it is wrong, as we are in charge, and do as you are told.

“Nothing has yet been done about the individuals. This is then interlinked with the overall bullying culture within the project and this is to do within the work itself.”