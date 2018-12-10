Snow in China brings traffic to a standstill

Snowfall sweeping across parts of parts of south and east China has caused traffic queues nearly six miles long.

Multiple roads have frozen over in China's Zhejiang Province according to reports from local traffic departments.

Clear-up efforts from road maintenance workers saw the flow of traffic being slowly restored to normal on Sunday morning.

According to forecasts from the Chinese meteorological department, snowfall in southern China will continue, and cold wave warnings have been issued across various places.