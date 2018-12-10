Theresa May calls off Commons Brexit vote

Prime Minister Theresa May has decided to call off the Commons vote on her Brexit deal scheduled for Tuesday, a source has confirmed.

The announcement comes minutes after a Downing Street spokeswoman denied rumours the vote had been called off.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called the move "desperate" and said Mrs May should "have gone back to Brussels to renegotiate or called an election."

He said: "The Government has decided Theresa May's Brexit deal is so disastrous that it has taken the desperate step of delaying its own vote at the 11th hour.

"We have known for at least two weeks that Theresa May's worst-of-all-worlds deal was going to be rejected by Parliament because it is damaging for Britain. Instead, she ploughed ahead when she should have gone back to Brussels to renegotiate or called an election so the public could elect a new government that could do so."

Mrs May will address the House of Commons on the European Union at 3.30pm today.

The hastily-arranged statement is widely expected to confirm that she intends to seek further concessions from Brussels to try to win over rebellious backbenchers.

The statement will be followed by two more by ministers, the office of Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom said.

In the wake of reports the Brexit vote had been called off, sterling fell 0.4% against the US dollar to 1.26. Against the euro, the pound was down 0.6% at 1.10.