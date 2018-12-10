Will Brussels back down on the backstop? Don't hold your breath

"As President Juncker said, the deal is the best and only deal possible, our position has therefore not changed."

That was the emphatic statement from Mina Andreeva, the spokeswoman for the EU Commission, at the daily briefing in Brussels today.

An hour or so earlier, Simon Coveney, Ireland's Deputy PM, arriving for a meeting of Foreign Ministers at the EU Council, said: "We are saying the deal that is there, the deal between the UK and the EU, isn't going to change, particularly the legal language of the withdrawal treaty."

Clearly both are signposting that the only room for making concessions to the Brexit package deal, at this stage, is to tinker with the Political Declaration. That's the 26-page outline of a future trade agreement with the EU.