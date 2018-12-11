£100m UK funding for clean power projects in Africa

More than two million people in Africa are set to get new or improved access to clean energy with £100 million of funding from the UK, the Government has said.

Hundreds of thousands of people in sub-Saharan countries will get access to electricity for the first time as extra funding supports up to 40 projects to deliver small-scale solar, wind, hydro and geothermal power.

In total 2.4 million people could be supplied with electricity from new clean power projects over the next five years.

The schemes are expected to cut three million tonnes of carbon emissions over their lifetime compared with using fossil fuels to supply the energy, the equivalent of the emissions from 800,000 cars in a year.

The new funding for the renewable energy performance platform could unlock an extra £156 million of private finance into clean energy in Africa by 2023, the Government said.