Babes in the Woods killer Russell Bishop jailed for minimum of 36 years

Babes in the Woods "monster" Russell Bishop has been jailed for at least 36 years for the murders of two schoolgirls 32 years ago. The 52-year-old convicted paedophile was found guilty of killing nine-year-olds Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway on Monday, bringing to an end two families' long fight for justice. Bishop was 20 years old when he sexually assaulted and strangled the girls in a woodland den in Brighton in October 1986. He was cleared of their murders on December 10 1987, but within three years went on to kidnap, molest and throttle a seven-year-old girl, leaving her for dead at Devils Dyke. While serving life for attempted murder, Bishop was ordered to face a fresh trial under the double jeopardy law in light of a DNA breakthrough.

Karen Hadaway (l) and Nicola Fellows were murdered in 1986. Credit: PA

A Pinto sweatshirt discarded on Bishop's route home was linked to the defendant by DNA, while fibre, paint and ivy transfers placed it at the scene. Tests on a sample from Karen's left forearm also revealed a "one in a billion" DNA match to Bishop. Bishop responded by trying to cast suspicion on Nicola’s devastated father Barrie. He tailored his evidence to counter the new forensic evidence, claiming to have touched the bodies to feel for a pulse after they were found by two 18-year-olds. But jurors took just one hour and 39 minutes to see through the web of lies and convict Bishop on the "overwhelming" evidence on the 31st anniversary of his acquittal. Bishop refused to attend court for his sentencing at the Old Bailey. Handing him a life sentence on Tuesday with a minimum term of 36 years, Mr Justice Sweeney said: “I have no doubt that you were a predatory paedophile. “The terror that each girl must have suffered in their final moments is unimaginable. Members of the girls' families wept and hugged each other after the verdict.

Michelle Hadaway, the mother of Karen Hadaway, left, with Barrie Fellows and Sue Eismann, the parents of Nicola Fellows Credit: PA