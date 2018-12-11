Canadian judge grants bail to Chinese executive sought by US

A Canadian judge has granted bail to a top Chinese executive facing possible extradition to the US in a case that has led to the apparent detention of a former Canadian diplomat in Beijing and complicated high-stakes US-China trade talks. Justice William Ehrcke announced his decision to grant Meng Wanzhou bail on Tuesday after two and a half days of hearings. Ms Meng is the chief financial officer of telecommunications giant Huawei and also the daughter of its founder.

Courtroom sketch of Meng Wanzhou Credit: Jane Wolsak/AP

She was detained at the request of the US during a stopover at the Vancouver airport on December 1, the same day that Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping of China agreed to a 90-day ceasefire in a trade dispute that threatens to disrupt global commerce. The US has accused Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment in Iran in violation of US sanctions. It also says that Ms Meng and Huawei misled banks about the company’s business dealings in Iran. On Monday, China detained a former Canadian diplomat in Beijing in apparent retaliation.

Liu Xiaozong, right, husband of Meng Wanzhou, arrives to attend the hearing Credit: Jonathan Hayward/AP