Confidence in Theresa May ebbing away after deferred Brexit deal vote

There is a subdued, surreal atmosphere in Westminster - a feeling that lots of people have turned up to a party that's been cancelled at the last minute.

Confused tourists stare at angry protesters shouting at angry and confused MPs, who are all dressed up with nowhere to go.

The only debate here on Tuesday is why there is no debate, and when the next debate will be.

The prime minister, having denied Parliament its big Brexit vote, has left the country to save her deal and with it, a very bitter taste in the mouths of her own MPs.

"I sense a mood shift here," former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith told ITV News.

"I detect that in the last 24 hours people have decided this isn't going to work out at all...and people who wouldn't have put letters [of no confidence] in are openly saying 'my letter is going in', which doesn't bode well for Theresa May or the government."