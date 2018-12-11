Donald Trump sparks memes and jokes with 'Smocking Gun' tweet

Credit: AP

From the president who brought us "covfefe", now we have the "Smocking Gun". Donald Trump used the phrase in his latest series of tweets attacking the investigation into possible collusion between his presidential campaign team and Russian officials. He tweeted on Monday: “Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun...No Collusion.”

Google saw a spike in searches for the term "smocking" after the president's tweet and it also began trending on Twitter. As the Twitter account for Merriam-Webster Dictionary pointed out, "smocking" is a type of embroidery made of many small folds sewn into place. Many people took to social media to mock the president's apparent mistake.

