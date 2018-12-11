- ITV Report
Early mist or fog patches should slowly clear
Early mist or fog patches across southern, central and eastern parts of England should slowly clear from some areas this morning but will lift to low cloud over parts of eastern England.
Elsewhere there will be often large amounts of cloud, especially in the west where some patchy light rain or drizzle is likely.
There will be some brightness, the best of which will be in the southeast but also to the north and west. Highs of 11 Celsius.