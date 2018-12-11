Four killed as gunman opens fire in Brazilian cathedral after mass

A shooter killed four people and left four others injured before turning the gun on himself in a cathedral in southern Brazil after mass, authorities said.

The shooting occurred right after mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Campinas, a city about 60 miles north of Sao Paulo, according to Wilson Cassante, a spokesman for the archdiocese.

He said the officiating priest had left before the shooting began.

A spokesman for Sao Paulo state firefighters said four injured people had been taken to local hospitals.

Their conditions were not immediately known.