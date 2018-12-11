Ian Paisley ‘satisfied’ he did not need to declare family holiday to Maldives

Democratic Unionist MP Ian Paisley has said he is satisfied that he did not have to declare a family holiday to the Maldives.

The North Antrim representative issued the statement after a BBC Spotlight programme raised a query over who had paid for the trip and whether he should have declared it to the House of Commons.

Mr Paisley said he paid for part of the holiday himself, while the rest was paid for by a long-term friend who was unconnected to his work.

He did not name the friend.

The trip to the Maldives came in October and November 2016.