Is Theresa May re-arranging deckchairs?

Leaving the EU is uncannily like being in the EU - characterised and degraded by a chronic absence of trust on both sides.

The casualty this time looks set to be the PM - who has gone to the Netherlands and then Berlin and Brussels - to urge EU leaders to give her some words that will prove to her critics in Parliament that the backstop they hate will not be forever.

Her chances of success are similar to mine if I were to ascend the south face of K2 in flip-flops.

What May is likely to be offered, at best, according to sources in European capitals, is “interpretative statements to the Withdrawal Agreement [which enshrines the backstop]”.

They will have “legal value” but “they cannot change or contradict the Withdrawal Agreement”.

Even for the EU 27 to do that, EU leaders would have to know what “interpretation” would actually secure a majority for Theresa May as and when she finally puts the Brexit plan to a Commons vote.

And here is the authentic voice of scepticism that any of this is more than fatuous displacement activity on a geopolitical scale.

“As TM has not tested the deal [in a vote of MPs], there is no way of knowing what could work”, said an official from an influential government. “Seriously, I don’t think even a Withdrawal Agreement without a backstop would pass."