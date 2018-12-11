Journalists honoured as Time magazine's Person of the Year 2018

Time Person of the Year 2018 goes to journalists it called 'The Guardians'. Credit: TIME

Time magazine have named a group of journalists it called 'The Guardians and the War on Truth' as their Person of the Year 2018. The group is made up of four journalists and a newspaper that Time says "are representatives of a broader fight by countless others around the world". The several journalists who are featured have been targeted for their work:

Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in October at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul

The Capital Gazette - a media company in Maryland who lost five staff members in a mass shooting in June

Filipino Maria Ressa, co-founder of news site Rappler and journalist who criticised President Duterte's anti-drug crackdowns

Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo who are jailed in Burma

The editor-in-chief of Time magazine Edward Felsenthal announced the Person of the Year 2018 on NBC's Today Show, saying it was the first year the weekly news magazine chose someone who has died.

Mr Felsenthal said: "One of the people who sought refuge in these freedoms was Khashoggi, the most visible representative of this harrowing year for truth. This marks the first year TIME has named someone who is no longer alive a Person of the Year. "But it is also rare that a person’s influence grows so immensely in death."

