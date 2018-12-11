- ITV Report
Journalists honoured as Time magazine's Person of the Year 2018
Time magazine have named a group of journalists it called 'The Guardians and the War on Truth' as their Person of the Year 2018.
The group is made up of four journalists and a newspaper that Time says "are representatives of a broader fight by countless others around the world".
The several journalists who are featured have been targeted for their work:
- Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in October at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul
- The Capital Gazette - a media company in Maryland who lost five staff members in a mass shooting in June
- Filipino Maria Ressa, co-founder of news site Rappler and journalist who criticised President Duterte's anti-drug crackdowns
- Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo who are jailed in Burma
The editor-in-chief of Time magazine Edward Felsenthal announced the Person of the Year 2018 on NBC's Today Show, saying it was the first year the weekly news magazine chose someone who has died.
Mr Felsenthal said: "One of the people who sought refuge in these freedoms was Khashoggi, the most visible representative of this harrowing year for truth. This marks the first year TIME has named someone who is no longer alive a Person of the Year.
"But it is also rare that a person’s influence grows so immensely in death."
Time's annual Person of The Year profile features an individual or a group who have had the biggest effect on news headlines over the year.
The magazine's creative director D.W. Pine said: "By featuring four distinct covers, we were able to amplify different voices from around the world,"
He added: "In the process of just doing their jobs, our cover subjects faced dangerous threats in what continues to be a global war on the truth."
Meanwhile, President Trump, the Duchess of Sussex, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, research psychologist Christine Blassey Ford and families separated at the US Mexico border reached the magazine's shortlist for this year's nominees on Monday.
Last year, Time chose "The Silence Breakers" as its Person of the Year, referring to people who shared their experiences of sexual abuse and harassment in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein allegations.
The cover image for the 2017 selection featured women who spoke out against sexual misconduct, from high-profile figures, such as Taylor Swift, to lesser-known survivors, such as former Uber engineer Susan Fowler and Mexican migrant farm-worker Isabel Pascual.