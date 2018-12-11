Nobel Peace Prize winners call for global action to end sexual violence

A former sex slave and a doctor have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as weapons of war.

Nadia Murad and Dr Denis Mukwege received their prize at a ceremony in Oslo on Monday and both urged the international community to do more to stop the abuses experienced by women in conflict.

They split the nine-million-krona (£788,000) amount.

Murad, who was held hostage and sexually abused by the Islamic State, used her Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech to call for "a new era" of protection for women.

She is a member of Iraq’s Yazidi minority and became an activist after escaping and finding refuge in Germany.

Ms Murad told the ceremony that she wants world leaders to translate sympathy for victims into action against the abusers.

"The fact remains that the only prize in the world that can restore our dignity is justice and the prosecution of criminals," Murad said.