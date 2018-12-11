Often cloudy, with some rain in the west. Brighter Wednesday.

This Evening and Tonight:

Outbreaks of rain possibly heavy at times, will spread into far western parts. Elsewhere is will be rather cloudy for many, but some clear skies in the east will allow a local frost and patchy fog to develop by morning.

Wednesday Cloudy with further outbreaks of rain in the far west, perhaps heavy in places. Drier and brighter towards the east with sunny periods developing, but isolated showers near eastern coasts.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Often dry on Thursday and Friday but cloudy at times with the odd shower, and overnight frosts be coming widespread. Unsettled Saturday with risk of gales and snow, mainly over hills.