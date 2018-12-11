‘Extremist’ gunman on run after four die in Strasbourg Christmas market shooting

A suspected extremist is on the run after a shooting which left four people dead near a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg. French authorities have launched a terror investigation into the shooting, which left several others injured, some seriously.

The 29-year-old alleged gunman has a criminal record and, according to the prefect of the Strasbourg region, was known by the security services as a suspected extremist. Stephane Morisse from the FGP Police union told The Associated Press that authorities went to the alleged gunman’s Strasbourg home earlier Tuesday to arrest him, but he was not there. Grenades were found. The suspect was shot and injured by soldiers guarding the Christmas market, but he escaped. He was said to have entered central Strasbourg via the Corbeau bridge to the south of the city centre, before heading to Rue des Orfevres, a popular shopping street close to the cathedral, where he opened fire.

The market is set up around the city’s cathedral and around two miles from the European Parliament building Credit: AP

There were unconfirmed reports of people being injured in several streets south of Place Kleber in central Strasbourg. It is thought he may then have headed south of the city centre to the Neudorf or Place de l’Etoile area, where people were advised to stay indoors. It is understood the Foreign Office has not yet received any reports of British nationals caught up in the shooting. A spokesman said: “We are in close contact with the French authorities.” The European Parliament, which is about two miles away from the city centre, was in lockdown, but its president said legislative sessions would continue for the rest of the week despite the attack.

Antonio Tajani said that the legislature “will not be intimidated by terrorist or criminal attacks”. Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted: “Shocked and saddened by the terrible attack in Strasbourg. My thoughts are with all of those affected and with the French people.” Some British and Irish MEPs were caught up in the security operation and several others tweeted to say that both they and their staff were safe and accounted for. Sinn Fein MEP Martina Anderson and three members of her staff were among the crowds enjoying the Christmas market at Place Kleber when they heard the shots.

She told the Press Association: “We had just been walking away from the market down a street deciding what restaurant to go to, the incident was at the bottom of that street, and suddenly it was pandemonium. “I heard the first shot and thought it was fireworks, I didn’t initially think shots, then there was another one. “We were running in the other direction, telling people to run back and get back.”

Soldiers patrol in Strasbourg Credit: AP