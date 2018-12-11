Record 32.4m people in work as average earnings reach highest level for 10 years

Record numbers of people are in work and average earnings are at their highest level for a decade, new figures reveal.

Employment increased by 79,000 in the three months to October to 32.4 million, the highest since records began in 1971.

Unemployment also increased, up by 20,000 to 1.38 million after a big increase in the number of men out of work, although the total is still 49,000 lower than a year ago, the Office for National Statistics said.

The UK’s jobless rate is now 4.1%, 0.2% lower than a year ago.

The ONS also reported that average earnings increased by 3.3% in the year to October, up from 3.1% the previous month.

It was the highest figure since 2008, and is more than the latest inflation rate of 2.4%.

The ONS said average weekly earnings, adjusted for price inflation, increased by 1.1%, including bonuses, compared with a year ago.