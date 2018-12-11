Two dead and eight injured in Strasbourg Christmas market shooting

Two people have died and eight others left injured, several critically, in a shooting close to Strasbourg's Christmas market.

French authorities said the gunman was still on the run after the incident on Tuesday evening, adding that they had been identified and had a criminal record.

France's interior ministry called on the public to remain indoors, citing a "serious security event".

The European Parliament building is around two miles from the centre of Strasbourg and is on lockdown due to the shooting.

Authorities have not given a motive for the shooting.