Two dead and eight injured in Strasbourg Christmas market shooting
Two people have died and eight others left injured, several critically, in a shooting close to Strasbourg's Christmas market.
French authorities said the gunman was still on the run after the incident on Tuesday evening, adding that they had been identified and had a criminal record.
France's interior ministry called on the public to remain indoors, citing a "serious security event".
The European Parliament building is around two miles from the centre of Strasbourg and is on lockdown due to the shooting.
Authorities have not given a motive for the shooting.
Thorbjorn Jagland, the Secretary General of the Strasbourg-based Council of Europe, said on Twitter: "The police informed me tonight of a shooting in Strasbourg with possibly one victim and several wounded. The perpetrator is still on the run. This is a serious incident and I advise all staff and visitors to stay at home or indoors for the moment."
Sinn Fein MEP Martina Anderson said: "We were in the centre of #Strasbourg town when gun shots went off.
"No confirmed reports but footage out of people on the ground injuries if not worse. My thoughts & prayers with all who are injured."
Labour MEP for Yorkshire and the Humber, Linda McAvan, tweeted: "There's a shooting incident tonight in Strasbourg centre where Xmas market takes place. European Parliament on lock down. I and my staff are safe in the building."
Yorkshire and Humber MEP Richard Corbett said on Twitter that he was in a restaurant in the city when shots "were fired" and the restaurant was "not letting anyone in or out".
Strasbourg Christmas market is one of the oldest in Europe with 300 wooden chalets set up in the city's historic centre from November 23 to Christmas Eve.