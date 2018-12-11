'No room whatsoever' for renegotiation of Brexit deal, Jean-Claude Juncker warns Theresa May

There is "no room whatsoever for renegotiation" of the UK's Brexit deal, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said as Theresa May holds emergency talks with EU leaders. Mr Juncker said there could be further "clarifications and interpretations" but the Withdrawal Agreement "will not be reopened". Mrs May held talks with her Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte and will later meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin before heading to Brussels after her decision to cancel a vote in the House of Commons on her Brexit deal left Westminster in turmoil. The prime minister is trying to obtain reassurances about the UK's exit deal, in particular the Irish border backstop, after admitting she faced a "significant" Commons defeat on it in its current state. Tory Brexiters and the DUP, who prop up Mrs May's Government, are fiercely opposed to the backstop, which would see the UK obey EU customs rules after a transition period if a wider trade deal has not been agreed by then. But European Council president Donald Tusk has already insisted there was no question of reopening negotiations, including on the backstop, and Mr Juncker backed up that statement on Tuesday morning.

Mr Juncker said the Withdrawal Agreement is the "only deal possible". MEPs applauded as he said: "There is no room whatsoever for renegotiation, but of course there is room if used intelligently, there is room enough to give further clarifications and further interpretations without opening the Withdrawal Agreement. "This will not happen: everyone has to note that the Withdrawal Agreement will not be reopened." Mr Juncker said the Irish backstop was the "big problem", explaining: "We have a common determination to do everything to be not in the situation one day to use that backstop. "But we have to prepare: it's necessary for the entire coherence of what we have agreed with Britain and it is necessary for Ireland. Ireland will never be left alone."

Theresa May met Dutch PM Mark Rutte on Tuesday morning. Credit: AP

EU leaders will meet for a summit on Thursday where Brexit will again be on the agenda after the latest developments. However Mr Tusk tweeted they "will not renegotiate the deal, including the backstop". "But we are ready to discuss how to facilitate UK ratification," he said. "As time is running out, we will also discuss our preparedness for a no-deal scenario." As Mrs May travelled to Europe, Commons leader Andrea Leadsom suggested that the prime minister was seeking changes that would give Parliament an additional "democratic ability to decide".