Theresa May admits no-deal preparations being stepped up by the day as she brushes off leadership challenge talk

Preparations for a no-deal Brexit are being stepped up by the day, Theresa May has said as she brushed off speculation about a leadership challenge.

The prime minister said that contingency planning for no-deal had been increased in "recent days", a day after the government deferred a crucial Commons vote on Mrs May's Brexit deal.

On Tuesday, Mrs May arrived in the Netherlands for meetings with European leaders in a bid to gain assurances over the Irish backstop issue.

But with time running out until the leaving date in March 2019, the prime minister conceded that no-deal is becoming a greater part of planning.

It comes after EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker warned there was "no room" to negotiate the Withdrawal Agreement.

Mrs May said: "We have already stepped up the no-deal preparations. That has been happening in recent days.

"Cabinet will be discussing what is the sensible thing for government to do, which is to make sure that those contingency arrangements of no-deal preparations are in place.

"So we will be looking at what further more we need to do in relation to those no-deal preparations."