Donald Trump bickers with Democratic leaders amid shutdown threat over border wall

Donald Trump has argued heatedly in public with Democratic leaders and threatened repeatedly to shut down the government if Congress does not provide the money he says is needed to build a wall at the Mexican border.

The president insisted the military can build it if Democrats will not vote for the funding.

His comments came as he opened a contentious meeting with Democratic Senate and House leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, with the government looking at a possible partial shutdown on December 21 when funding for some agencies will expire.

Mr Schumer and Ms Pelosi both said legislation to keep the government open and provide additional border security could pass both houses of Congress, but Mr Trump said major wall funding was necessary.

Mr Schumer said: “You say, ‘my way or we’ll shut down the government’.”

Mr Trump responded that border security was necessary and a wall was necessary for border security.

“If we don’t get what we want … I will shut down the government,” he said.

Constantly interrupting, he squabbled with the Democrats over whether wall funding could be approved in the House or Senate without Democratic votes.

“This has spiralled downwards,” Ms Pelosi said.

The president asked whether Republicans had won the Senate in the November election.

“When the president brags he has won North Dakota and Indiana, he’s in real trouble,” retorted Mr Schumer with a smile.